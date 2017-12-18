Leeds Golf Centre and Garforth GC in line for England Golf awards

CHRIS STRATFORD

LEEDS Golf Centre and Garforth GC have both been nominated for an award for being Golf Club of the Year in England.

And Garforth have two chances of coming away with a prize from next February’s ceremony in London as they have also been shortlisted in the Most Welcoming Golf Club category – sponsored by American Golf – along with Burghill Valley (Herefordshire), Golf at Goodwood (Sussex) and Norwood Park Golf Centre (Nottinghamshire).

Challenging Leeds Golf Centre and Garforth in the HowDidiDo-backed Golf Club of the Year section are Burghill Valley and Styal (Cheshire).

Both Yorkshire clubs expressed their delight at being nominated via Twitter.

Garforth said: “Absolutely delighted to be nominated in two award categories @EnglandGolf 2018 club awards, really proves the adage that teamwork makes the dream work.”

#EGAwards2018 #proudclub #golfforall”

Leeds Golf Centre commented: “Amazing news! Christmas has come early!”

The full shortlist of finalists for the England Golf Awards 2018 were announced yesterday and the winners will be revealed on February 22, 2018 at the dinner at the Royal Lancaster, London.

The White Rose county also received a nomination in the Young Ambassador of the Year award, presented in association with the Golf Foundation.

Drax’s Liam Ridgill has competitors for the title in Megan Field and Jess Pinnell (both Hatchford Brook Golf Centre, Warwickshire) and Georgina Wrixon (Ashley Wood, Dorset).

Yorkshire Golf Development Group commented on Twitter: “The White Rose stands proud again! Well done to @GarforthGC, @LeedsGolfCentre and @LiamRidgill.”