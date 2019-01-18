Last few places available for Yorkshire Challenge, top pairs event on Ryder Cup courses

THE field for the increasingly popular Yorkshire Challenge – a three-day pairs tournament played over the county’s three Ryder Cup courses – is almost complete for September’s 2019 renewal.

Organisers have announced there are limited spaces although the Lindrick Series, in which competitors play Lindrick, Ganton and Moortown in successive days, is fully booked.

There is one space available for the Ganton Series, which begins at the former Ryder Cup, Walker Cup and Curtis Cup venue and then moves on to Moortown and Lindrick.

There are seven places available for the Moortown Series – which gets underway at the Leeds course venue, home to the first Ryder Cup match played in Britain, in 1929, and follows with rounds at Lindrick and Ganton.

For more details on the competition, which saw Skipton’s Andrew Knowles and Paul Pethybridge crowned Supreme Champions in 2018, can be found at www.brsgolf.com/ganton/opens_home.php or www.brsgolf.com/moortown/opens_home.php.