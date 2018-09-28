Hague looking to win again as England Golf curtain comes down at Alwoodley

MALTON & Norton’s David Hague will go straight from trying to help Yorkshire win the English men’s county finals to defending his North of England Open Amateur title at Alwoodley.

The competition, now in its sixth year, brings a close to England Golf’s Order of Merit for 2018 from next Tuesday to Thursday.

England international Hague will have to defeat a high-class field from around the country if he is to maintain his grip on the North of England crown.

Pannal staged the championship during its first three years and it has since found a new home at Alwoodley, the first course designed by the legendary Yorkshireman Alister MacKenzie, who would go on to create Augusta National.

Hague became the third Yorkshire winner of the event following on from Daniel Wasteney (Lindrick) in 2013 and former English men’s amateur champion Dan Brown (Masham) in 2016.

The field of 111 will play 18 holes on each of the first two days after which the 32 lowest scores and ties will play a further 36 holes on Thursday.

Hague’s Yorkshire White Rose competitors will include Barclay Brown, of Hallamshire, who earlier this summer won the Carris Trophy at Fulford.

In addition to the individual championship, each county that has two or more players representing them in the event will be playing for the County Plate. The winning county will be the one with the lowest combined scores of their two players over the first 36 holes.