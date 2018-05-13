Champions Yorkshire up and running with victory over Northumberland

YORKSHIRE began their defence of the Northern Counties League title with an 11-7 win over Northumberland at Ponteland.

The teams were only separated by a point at lunch after the opening session of foursomes.

But Darryl Berry’s men produced a forceful singles showing thanks to the tailenders carrying a real sting, bringing home the full point in four of the five closing match-ups.

Former Yorkshire champion Ben Hutchinson (Howley Hall), Wike Ridge’s Ben Firth and Callum Macfie, of Lindrick, all enjoyed perfect returns of two points apiece.

Hutchinson had teamed with current Yorkshire champion Alex Fitzpatrick (Hallamshire) to win the top match in the foursomes 4&2 and followed by winning 3&2 at the head of the singles battles, against City of Newcastle’s Phil Ridden.

Firth was out in game two in the morning alongside Damon Coulson (Fulford) and after their 3&1 triumph he secured a 2&1 defeat of Mark Wharton (City of Newcastle) in game four in the singles.

Macfie and Pannal’s Ollie White played the anchor role in the foursomes, coming out on top by two holes. The Lindrick man then posted a 3&1 verdict over Brad Robinson (Westerhope) as ninth man in the singles.

Coulson, Fulford clubmate James Cass and Rotherham’s Charlie Daughtrey all finished undefeated with a win and a half each.

In the other matches in the 2018 season’s first weekend, Durham defeated Cheshire 13.5-4.5 at Tyneside while Lancashire were 13-5 winners over Cumbria at Eden.