Berry captains Yorkshire to fourth Northern Counties League title on the spin

YORKSHIRE have won the Northern Counties League for the fourth time in succession following a 13-5 win over Cheshire at Royal Liverpool.

Captain Darryl Berry’s side were undefeated through the campaign, notching up four wins and a tie with Lancashire, who finished second.

Thanks to the Yorkshire Union of Golf Clubs’ outstanding coaching set-up, and tireless work by their officials, they have been able to withstand the loss of a stream of top players to the professional world during their recent run.

During Berry’s highly successful time as captain the players he has seen move into the paid game have included three successive English men’s amateur champions in Nick Marsh (Huddersfield), Joe Dean (Lindrick) and Dan Brown (Masham) plus Brabazon Trophy winner Jamie Bower (Meltham) and Lindrick’s Jonathan Thomson, now a European Tour player.

Yorkshire took a 4-2 lead from the morning foursomes against Cheshire and dominated the singles 9-3.

Four players – David Hague (Malton & Norton), Ben Hutchinson (Howley Hall), Luke Robinson (Hornsea) and Josh Morton (Huddersfield) – were successful in both the morning and afternoon sessions.

A further three in Rotherham’s Charlie Daughtrey, Sam Bairstow (Hallowes) and Bailey Gill, of Lindrick, returned a win and a half.

At the end of this month Yorkshire will head to the English Men’s County Finals in Suffolk after securing the Northern Counties six-man title at The Wynyard in August.

They will look to claim the English crown for the 22nd time at Aldeburgh from September 28-30. They were last national champions in 2016.