£50,000 car can be won at first Yorkshire Business Cup

GOLFERS are always keen to claim the bragging rights against their workmates, clubmates, friends – even family.

Now companies in Leeds, and throughout the county, have the chance to boast they are the best with the creation of the Yorkshire Business Cup, which will be played at Leeds Golf Centre on Friday week, September 21.

And to add extra spice to the fourball betterball competition entrants will get the chance to win a £50,000 car with a hole in one.

The Yorkshire Business Cup, for which a team of four will pay £325 plus VAT, will include free driving range balls, a one-on-one custom fitting experience with a leading club manufacturer, the 18-hole tournament with a 2.30pm shotgun start, on-course competitions such as beat the pro, longest drive, and closest to the pin on every par-3.

Golf will be followed by a barbecue, drinks, entertainment from a magician and fire performers, a night golf shootout and the prizegiving, when a company will be crowned the first Yorkshire Business Cup champions.

There are some spots still available. For details go to www.lovegolfmemberships.co.uk/pages/theyorkshirebusinesscup.