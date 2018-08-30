£10,000 to be won for one shot at Yorkshire Challenge

AS COMPETITORS in the ever-more popular Yorkshire Challenge count down to the event getting underway next week they have been given the news that a £10,000 cash prize will be up for grabs on the final day of a tournament played over the county’s three Ryder Cup courses.

One nominated hole at each course – Ganton, Lindrick and Moortown – will see anyone holing in one on the last day of the competition, next Friday, walking away with the mammoth prize.

And on all the other par-3 holes on the final day there will be enhanced prizes ranging from £250 to £750 in cash for anyone scoring an ace.

On days one and two, Wednesday and Thursday September 5 and 6, there will be a £100 bar credit for an ace on any of the three courses.

And to complete the par-3 plethora of prizes available there will be two cases of Molson Coors beer for whoever is nearest the pin on all three days of the pairs event.

Almost 200 pairs will be taking part in the Yorkshire Challenge that runs three series – called Ganton, Lindrick and Moortown according to on which course a pairing begin their campaign.

Daily prizes are available at each course, plus series prizes and rewards for the overall winners.

Howley Hall’s James Appleyard and Miles Foster won the Supreme title last year when Appleyard birdied the last hole at Ganton to enable them to get the better of Lindrick pairing, Yorkshire county player Bailey Gill and his playing partner Julian Maturi.

Appleyard and Foster have been in the renowned Spanish resort of La Manga in the week heading into the tournament for some warm-weather preparation.

Both are single figure players – Appleyard off two and Foster off five – and are intent on making it back-to-back triumphs.