George Ford drives unbeaten England to World Cup win over USA and earns the praise of Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones hailed George Ford’s expertise in unpicking a stacked USA defence after the England fly-half starred in a 45-7 victory at Kobe Misaki Stadium.

Ford’s man of the match performance continued his recent international revival and Jones must now decide whether to retain him for the key Pool C matches against Argentina and France as part of a twin playmaker option alongside Owen Farrell.

Thriving on reams of front foot ball, the team’s skipper brilliantly steered England around the pitch and scored the opening try under the posts after darting through a gap.

“We probably had 75 per cent possession and in a normal game we average 48 per cent,” Jones said.

“They had 14 people in the front line and parked the bus. We wanted to play some rugby and attack them, and George managed it brilliantly.

“George controlled the game well. I thought George really led the team well.”

Ford’s precise kicking enabled England to launch their driving line-out which produced tries for Billy Vunipola and Luke Cowan-Dickie.

“The set piece has been a traditional strength of English rugby. The scrum and line-out has always been strong. It’s an incredible weapon when you get it going,” Ford said.

“It’s about having a balance of using it and using different things to get variety in your game and keep teams guessing. To have a driving maul like that is huge in conditions like those.”

Jones joked that Owen Farrell had lost a piece of his nose after being flattened by an illegal challenge from USA openside John Quill.

Quill was the first player to be sent off in the 2019 World Cup after he caught Farrell with a shoulder to the jaw that sent the Saracens playmaker crashing to the floor and igniting a brawl.

Once referee Nic Berry had reviewed the incident and issued a red card, the USA had to play the final 10 minutes with only 14 men.

“I think we’re about to barbecue part of his nose – I think someone has found it on the field!” said Jones, who reported a clean bill of health following the game.

“He’s missing part of his nose, which is unfortunate, but he’s married and has got a child so he’s not looking for any young lass in Kobe tonight. He’ll be OK.”

England were lucky to escape censure themselves after Piers Francis clattered head high into full-back Will Hooley, but an incident that is sure to interest the citing officer was missed by the officials.

“We never discuss that area, we leave it to the judiciary or the citing commissioner or whoever it is and then we’ll take what ever is handed out,” Jones said.

USA coach Gary Gold endorsed Quill’s dismissal but also called for the Francis tackle to be investigated.

After a laboured start to the World Cup against Tonga four days ago, England produced a more accomplished display consisting of seven tries and a dominant set piece.

“We’re pleased with where we are. After two games we have 10 points and have conceded one try,” Jones said. “We’ve had two fantastic experiences in Sapporo and Kobe.”

