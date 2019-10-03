Gary Ballance rewarded with top honours at Yorkshire CCC awards night

Have your say

GARY BALLANCE scooped top honours at Yorkshire’s annual gala dinner.

The former England batsman was named Players’ Player of the Year.

Yorkshire's Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Ballance had earlier been named Members’ Player of the Year during last month’s game against Kent at Headingley.

That award was re-presented to Ballance during last night’s dinner at the ground.

Ballance, 29, scored 1,280 runs across all three formats in 2019, including 975 in the County Championship.

He was the second-highest run-scorer in Division One behind Warwickshire’s Dominic Sibley (1,324).

Ballance started the year in sparkling form, completing a sequence of five centuries in successive Championship games dating back to the final match of 2018.

He hit five Championship centuries in total last summer to go with three fifties, and he also struck a hundred in the Royal London Cup.

Jack Shutt, the 22-year-old off-spinner, was named Young Player of the Year after making seven appearances in the T20 Blast.

Shutt captured 10 wickets in total at 16.4, with a best of 5-11 at Durham.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who was the club’s leading run-scorer in all competitions with 1,553, proved that there is more than one string to his bow with the award of Fielder of the Year.

Kohler-Cadmore held 42 catches in first-class and white-ball cricket combined, many of them outstanding efforts in the first slip position.

Matthew Revis, the 17-year-old batsman who made his first-class debut in the game against Kent, won the Howard Clayton Second XI Performance of the Year award for 177 against Sussex.

George Hill, the England Under-19 batsman, was named Academy Player of the Year.

