Yorkshire Amateur: Wilson fires four to end Calverley’s barren spell

Colton Athletic Reserves won 4-0 with goals from Harry Armitage, Nyasha Malaba, Sam Stephens and Phil Wooffitt and are second in the league. Picture by Steve Riding.

Tommy Wilson secured the win with four goals and Tom Westerman added two, as Athletico’s fightback from 3-0 to 3-2 down proved to be in vain.

Ryburn United also hit six in their match against struggling Drighlington, who could only muster a single goal in response.

George Turner and Oliver Brierley braces helped put the match beyond the outclassed hosts, who have not won since their first game of the season.

Littletown missed an opportunity to go joint-second in the league, as their match at Leeds Medics & Dentists was postponed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last-placed Leeds Meds face a rejuvenated Calverley this weekend, while Athletico will look for their first win in six matches when they visit Toller.

Steeton Reserves entertain Littletown in the other fixture.

Goalkeeper Jamie Bull scored the only goal of the game as Stanningley Old Boys brought an end to Ealandians’ 100% record in the Premier Division.

His clearance was misjudged by a young Ealandians keeper, who could only watch as the ball bounced over him and into the net, although the youngster recovered and ensured Stanningley did not win by a bigger margin with a series of stops later in the affair.

Bull also made a number of saves as his defence was severely tested by the hosts, who missed the chance to go top.

St. Bedes scored three goals in the last fifteen minutes of their tie at Leeds City, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 5-3 loss.

Ali Lewis, Adi Chapman and Mark Dixon gave Leeds a 3-0 lead at half time, while James Horsefield and Adam Potter added impressive fourth and fifth goals after the interval.

The visitors managed to swing the game into their favour late on but were unable to cancel out their opponents’ five-goal advantage.

Shire Academics’ clash against Collegians was postponed.

Joint-first Gildersome Spurs welcome joint-bottom Shire Academics this weekend, and Stanningley - who are also joint-top despite a negative goal difference - are back in action against Whitkirk Wanderers.

Collegians host Ealandians in the other fixture.

An Iby Farooq free-kick - his fifth goal in three games - was among the highlights of PFC’s dramatic 5-4 win over Colton Athletic in the Championship.

Shahzad Ahmed picked up the man-of-the-match award in his first appearance in a year, while Zubair Khan hit a brace.

Colton’s Danny Williams hit a screamer in the dying minutes to make it a nervy ending for the hosts, but they held on to go joint-top in the division.

A James Helliwell strike ensured that Leeds Independent remain winless following their 1-0 loss to Leeds Medics & Dentists Reserves.

The scrappy affair saw Independent rue wasted half chances, despite their defence looking the stronger of the two.

Two clubs are without a win so far this season, and both are in action this weekend as Ealandians host Leeds Meds Reserves and Leeds Independent entertain Idle.

Horsforth St. Margaret’s Thirds made it five wins out of five after a 1-0 victory over Farsley Celtic Juniors Reserves in Division One, but have had nine points deducted after an unintentional registration errors.

The hard-hitting deduction leaves Horsforth in fourth-place, four points behind new leaders Athletico Reserves, despite Ben Hopkinson’s winner.

Prospect survived a second half comeback from Huddersfield Amateur, eventually securing a 5-4 win in Division Two.

Andy Atkinson scored three and assisted one in a blistering first half display that opened up a 5-1 lead for Prospect, after Huddersfield had opened the scoring.

Josh Miller led a revival in the second 45 minutes, completing his own hat-trick as the visitors struck three in the final ten minutes, but it wasn’t enough to salvage any points.

Division Three’s action saw Ealandians Thirds win their fourth consecutive match, as they saw off Tingley Athletic 5-2.

Of the 40 goals scored in Division Four, 12 were scored in Calverley United Reserves’ sensational 8-4 thriller against Old Centralians Fourths.

Six different players got on the scoresheet.

Colton Athletic Reserves beat Morley Town AFC Development Squad 4-0.