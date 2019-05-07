Yorkshire Amateur – Leeds Medics and Dentists end dream week with Terry Marflitt Trophy triumph

LEEDS Medics & Dentists capped a fine season and strong end to the campaign by scooping the Yorkshire Amateur League Terry Marflitt Cup, writes LEE SOBOT.

Premier Division runners-up Medics beat Alwoodley 3-2 in Saturday’s final, three days after finally handing champions Farsley Celtic Juniors a first league defeat in their penultimate game. Strikes from Brad Chambers and Dave Emms gave Medics a 2-1 victory with Dave Walker netting for Farsley.

Leeds Medics and Dentists - winners of the Yorkshire Amateur League Terry Marfitt Trophy after a 3-2 win against Alwoodley

At the other end of the table, Ealandains finish second-bottom after a final day 7-1 loss at fifth-placed Stanley United for whom doubles from Rhys Bruce and Joe Childs were backed up by strikes from Jayden Huglin, Ben Laycock and Robert Lee.

Horsforth St Margaret’s sealed a sixth-placed finish with a last day 5-4 win at home to bottom-placed finishers Stanningley Old Boys while eighth-placed hosts Alwoodley and fifth-bottom Athletico sign off with a 2-2 draw.

In Division One, Wortley sealed a stunning double as a final day 3-1 win at Gildersome Spurs Old Boys bagged the Championship title in addition to the West Riding FA County Challenge Trophy that had already been secured. Goals from Jordan Hey, Ryan Sharrocks and Cody Simpson-Doyle gave Wortley the title at the expense of Gildersome who finish second.

Wortley had been held to a 0-0 draw at home to seventh-placed Leeds Medics & Dentists Reserves on Wednesday which meant only victory on the final day would do. Third-placed Leeds City signed off with a 4-1 win at home to Leeds Independent who end up second-bottom.

Wortley - winners of the Championship Division of the Yorkshire Amateur League

In mid-table, hosts Shire Academics and Mount St Mary’s shared a final day 2-2 draw.

In the West Riding County Amateur League, Littletown again had to settle for being the bridesmaids in the Premier Division Cup as they were beaten 4-2 by Route One Rovers in the final at Liversedge. Danyal Yasin, Awais Khan, Waheed Khan and Sinmi Oyebanji all netted for Rovers with strikes from Adam Jordan and Patrick Sykes not enough for Littletown who will also finish runners-up to Golcar United in the league.