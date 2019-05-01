Yorkshire Amateur League Wortley write their way into the West Riding FA County Challenge Trophy record books

WORTLEY have become the first side from the Yorkshire Amateur League to win the prestigious West Riding FA County Challenge Trophy after beating Crackenedge 2-1 in the Fleet Lane final, writes LEE SOBOT.

Crackenedge have stormed to this season’s Wakefield League title with a perfect 16 wins out of 16 but the Wakefield side were beaten by strikes from Joe Hudson and Joe Cryer who scored on the rebound from a missed penalty for the winning goal.

Jayden Harding tries a shot for Division 4 champions Middleton Park against Norristhorpe. PIC: Steve Riding

Wortley are also chasing the Yorkshire Amateur League Championship title and closed in on leaders Gildersome Spurs Old Boys with Monday night’s 5-1 win at home to fourth-placed Leeds City. A brace from Cryer was supported by strikes from Matt Dalton, Adam Fowler and Cody Simpson-Doyle.

Three days earlier, Wortley were 3-0 winners at home to Morley Town AFC who could yet be overhauled by Leeds City for third.

Cryer, Dalton and Jordan Hey netted for Wortley who are one point behind Gildersome but have two games left as opposed to Gildersome’s one – which comes at home to Wortley this Saturday.

Gildersome won 2-1 at Leeds City on Saturday through strikes from Stephen Wales and Conor Firth.

Armando Andrada is on the ball for Middleton Park. PIC: Steve Riding

Garforth Crusaders drew 1-1 at home to Mount St Mary’s with the race to beat the drop also going down to the wire.

Among three games played in the Premier, leading Golden Boot hopeful Mohammed Qasim fired in a four-timer as already-safe Athletico won 5-1 at Horsforth St Margaret’s, Qasim taking his tally to 28.

Elsewhere, New Middleton sealed a fine 8-2 victory against Prospect in the final of the Hancock Cup thanks to a hat-trick from Jamie Davies and a brace from Chris Ovington plus strikes from Danny Harrison, Rocky Price and Nathan Sefton.

Middleton Park were also confirmed Division Four champions after a 3-1 win against third-placed Norristhorpe Reserves as Barnaby Foster, Bradley Noble and Jayden Harding all netted a goal each.

In Division One of the Wakefield League, a Kieren Young hat-trick helped Red Lion Alverthorpe win the title with a 5-2 victory against Fieldhead hospital.