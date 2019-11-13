Yorkshire Amateur League: Toller battle back from 2-0 down to beat Athletico and move fifth

Emanuel Ntim of Medics is tackled by Ben Binns of Calverley United. Picture by Steve Riding.

Athletico, who only have 11 points to show for their 11 league outings this season, established a two-goal cushion inside ten minutes, but a Toller blitz led by brace-scorers Brendan Maltby and Luke Hepton secured victory after a passionate display.

Thomas Ramsden’s hat-trick saw Littletown rise to joint-second after seeing off a youthful Steeton Reserves 5-3.

The spirited youngsters proved a tough nut to crack in the first half, but added goals either side of the interval from Mark Bush and Martin Bolton put the match beyond the hosts.

Winless Leeds Medics & Dentists remain rooted to the bottom of the table after losing 4-2 to visiting Calverley United.

The woodwork had been rattled twice by Leeds Meds in the opening 13 minutes, but Calverley survived the early onslaught and took the lead against the run of play before securing a 2-1 advantage at half-time.

Lewis Waddington completed his brace in the second period, having scored the opening goal, as the hosts were left with nothing to show for their efforts.

Lower Hopton’s fixture against Wortley was postponed.

Leeds Meds look unlikely to record their first win of the campaign this weekend, as they welcome league leaders Farsley Celtic Juniors.

Calverley could rise to fourth if they defeat Steeton Reserves, but only if Route One Rovers avoid defeat at Ryburn United.

Gildersome Spurs opened a three-point gap over the chasing pack in the Premier Division after thrashing Shire Academics 5-1.

The win sees Gildersome extent their perfect start to the campaign, while Academics have slipped to the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Collegians’ clash against Ealandians was postponed.

However, Collegians will hope to be back in action against Shire Academics this weekend, whilst Gildersome will visit St. Bedes.

Ealandians Reserves quadrupled their goals tally and earned their first point of the Championship season by holding Leeds Medics & Dentists Reserves to a 3-3 draw.

The hosts still sit bottom of the table, but have two games in hand over Leeds Independent who are only a point ahead.

Independent’s fixture against Idle was postponed.

League leaders Horsforth St. Margarets Reserves could lose their hold on the division’s summit if PFC overcome Beeston Juniors this Saturday.

Golcar United travel to Colton Athletic knowing a win will see draw level on points with Horsforth and go second if PFC lose.

Also hoping for a PFC defeat will be Dewsbury Rangers, who will become outright pacesetters if they defeat struggling Independent, while Mount St. Mary’s could also draw level with Horsforth if they see off Ealandians.

Division One’s sole fixture saw Fairbank United and Lepton Highlanders play out a seven-goal thriller, with the latter winning 4-3.

Asim Hussain pulled the hosts level with 10 minutes remaining, but Lepton retook the lead five minutes later to rise above Fairbank into third.

Jordan Webb scored five of Farnley Sports’ nine goals as they demolished St. Bedes Reserves 9-3 in Division Four.

Victory sees Farnley rise to third in the table, although they still trail second-placed Colton Athletic Reserves by five points after seven games.

Farnley Sports Reserves of Division Five replicated the success of their first team counterparts by overwhelming Thornesians Thirds 6-1.

Lucas Hayward’s treble helped Farnley leapfrog Thornesians into seventh.

Five games in Divisions Two and Three were postponed due to heavy rainfall.

Horsforth St. Margaret’s continued to remind league rivals Farsley Celtic Juniors that they aren’t the only form team in the Supreme Division, as they dominated Middleton 5-0 in the second round of the West Riding County Challenge Cup.

The Premier Division hosts were not done justice by the scoreline, and proved themselves capable of playing in the top tier, but one of Horsforth’s best displays this season saw the visitors earn a deserved victory.

A last-minute change of venue didn’t stop Alwoodley from securing a 5-1 drubbing over Carleton Sports.

Cori Hendrickson hit a double to help his side into the third round.

There they will face Featherstone Colliery, who overcame Premier Division outfit Wibsey 2-1.

The West Yorkshire Division One side were meant to be the visitors, but hosted a match during which they boasted 70% possession and took a two-goal advantage to seal their place in the next round.

The Supreme Division’s two top sides faced off in the Terry Marflitt Trophy, but Farsley Celtic Juniors’ nine point lead over Stanley United was evident as the league leaders won this cup tie 5-2.

An inspired Stanley side cut their deficit to one goal after the interval, having gone 3-0 down in the first half, but goals from Louis Surtees and Craig Farrand secured Farsley a deserved victory.

Leeds City reached the third round in style after their 6-0 whitewashing of league rivals St. Bedes.

Ali Lewis and Marc Saunders each scored twice as four second half goals put the match beyond Bedes.

Second-bottom in the Premier Division, Morley Town had to pull out all the stops as they stunned Supreme Division outfit Route One Rovers 3-1.

Kyle Walker, Aidan Phillips and Rob Gumbley scored the goals, but Morley’s defence was decisive as it absorbed pressure to keep the hosts at bay.

Morley Town Reserves had less to smile about in their penalty shootout loss to Howden Clough in the West Riding County Trophy, but can still be proud of their display after holding the hosts to a 3-3 draw.

Morley registered three first half goals to lead 3-1 after 45 minutes, but a rejuvenated Howden levelled the scores in the second period and ran out 5-4 winners in the resulting shootout.

Championship strugglers Beeston Juniors avoided a banana skin in the Hancock Cup by the skin of their teeth, as Bradley Noble’s four goals for Division Two highfliers Middleton Park proved to be in vain following a 3-1 shootout defeat.

Goalkeeper Andy Atack was determined to stop Middleton from adding to Noble’s quadruple from the stop, and his efforts resulted in two saves that booked Beeston a place in the next round.

Farsley Celtic Juniors Reserves also relied on a penalty shootout to stay in the competition, despite Ben Richardson scoring a 90th-minute equaliser for Trinity & All Saints in a 2-2 draw.

The Division One strugglers raced into a 2-0 lead, but a late comeback from Trinity forced a penalty shootout that Farsley edged 4-3.

Alex Roberts’ hat-trick helped Golcar United route Athletico Reserves 5-0, whilst Leeds Medics & Dentists Thirds eased past Gildersome Spurs Reserves 3-0.

In the Hodgson Cup, two late goals from Old Centralians Academics earned the Division Five strugglers a hardfought 5-3 win over Division Four’s Morley Town Development Squad.

Norristhorpe Reserves came from 2-0 down to comfortably see off Shire Academics Fourths 5-2, courtesy of three second half goals.

First half goals from Mark Stewart, Scott Best and Umar Ali handed St. Bedes Academy a 3-1 victory over Beeston Juniors Reserves.