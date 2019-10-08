Yorkshire Amateur League: Craig Farrand helps fire Farsley Celtic Juniors to victory

Craig Farrand of Farsley Celtic Juniors fires a free-kick at the Calverley United wall. Picture: Steve Riding.

The hosts held on until half-time, but crumbled in the second period as Craig Farrand scored two impressive strikes either side of Joe Firth’s individual effort.

Victory sees Farsley sit at the summit of the table, six points ahead of second-placed Stanley United with seven wins from seven.

James Burgess and Mitchell Cameron were the scorers in Horsforth St Margarets’ 2-0 win over Athletico.

Louis Surtees fires a shot wide for Farsley Celtic Juniors.

The victors showed signs of rust, having played their previous four fixtures away from the league, but retained their 100 per cent start to the season nonetheless.

Alwoodley United were held to a 1-1 stalemate by a Ryburn United side playing their first home game of the season. The match acted as a formal opening of Ryburn’s new clubhouse facilities.

Struggling Steeton Reserves had their clash against Route One Rovers abandoned, with the former winning 2-0.

Middleton showed what they are capable of in the Premier Division after wiping the floor with Stanningley Old Boys in a 7-1 drubbing.

Action from the West Riding County Challenge Trophy between Junction Reserves and Leeds City. It finished 3-3 with City winning 5-4 on penalties. Picture: Chris Stratford.

Scott Burns raced to the top of the scoring charts, bagging four goals, with Daniel Chadwick’s brace and a goal from Kieron Johnson completing the route.

Jonny Daniel also impressed on his debut, as his Middleton side rose to fourth.

Wibsey were made to work for their 3-2 win over visiting Collegians. The away side twice cut the hosts’ lead to one goal, with a Ryan Fuller consolation taking his season tally to six.

Both Middleton and Wibsey are in action again this Saturday, and host Shire Academics and Whitkirk Wanderers respectively.

Colton Athletic kept in touch with the Championship’s top two after Sam McDonnell’s late strike earned them a 2-1 victory over Leeds Independent.

Buoyed by the return of student players, Leeds Medics and Dentists Reserves picked up their first win of the campaign, stunning PFC 6-2.

Beeston St Anthony’s retained their hold on second-place in Division One after thrashing Lepton Highlanders 5-1.

Lee Nutton’s brace and a Luke Boyes penalty gave the visitors a 3-0 lead at the break, before Cameron McNiven and debutant Robbie Paul put the game beyond all doubt.

Division Two is now headed by Middleton Park, who won a thrilling encounter against previous frontrunners Norristhorpe 6-3.

Jayden Harding scored four of Middleton’s goals, taking his overall tally to nine in five and overshadowing Rhys Evans, who struck a brace.

Garforth Rangers came from a goal down to defeat Norristhorpe Reserves 4-1 in Division Three, courtesy of a Jack Sornat hat-trick.

Division Four hosted a number of high-scoring games last weekend, but none more so than Tyersal Reserves’ extraordinary 9-5 goalfest against ten-man Old Batelians.

Craig White scored four for the Batelians, but seven different scorers for the hosts secured them a memorable three points.

Tyersal’s Adrian Lowther scored twice, taking his tally for the season to ten goals.

Division Five leaders West End Park continued their pristine start to the season with a 4-2 win over Colton Athletic Thirds.

Whitkirk Reserves enjoyed the best of Saturday’s County Cup action, after thrashing a sorry Drighlington side 11-0.

Lower Hopton enjoyed similar success in their 8-1 route of Fieldhead Hospital, with help from four Adam Brown goals.

Toller and Shire Academics clashed in a much closer encounter, with the former reaching the second round despite letting a three-goal lead slip in a narrow 4-3 triumph.

St Bedes produced a valiant display – albeit in vain – against one of the region’s best sides in Ilkley Town, who won 2-1.

In similar circumstances, Ealandians could walk away with their heads held high despite losing 1-0 to Field.

There was heartbreak for Leeds Medics and Dentists, who lost in the last kick of the game at 3-2 winners Rawdon. The Medics overturned a 1-0 lead, but the hosts’ equaliser was followed by a decisive penalty.

Steve Wales scored in the 90th-minute for Gildersome Spurs as they narrowly defeated Settle United in a game which saw both management teams sent off and numerous bookings awarded.

Stanley United and Wortley will both feature in the second round, with the former seeing off Grangefield Old Boys 4-2 and the latter beating Shelf Juniors 4-1.