WSimon eaver forced to apologise for ‘lousy’ Harrogate Town display

Harrogate Town maanger Simon Weaver apologised to the fans after they crashed to a 4-2 National League defeat at Dagenham and Redbridge.

He fumed: “We were lousy. Defensively shoddy, very vulnerable every time the ball went over the halfway line. There was a distinct lack of character.

“We’ve have to man up a bit and be better, 100 per cent. I can only apologise again to the travelling support.”

Angelo Balanta scored an own goal after seven minutes but scored two late goals for the Daggers.

Chike Kandi had levelled in the 14th minute but Harrogate regained the lead when Brendan Kiernan cut in from the right to fire past Elliot Justham.

Mitch Brundle then headed home a corner to make it 2-2 after 29 minutes but Balanta was the hero, curling home his first and then heading the second five minutes from time.

Meanwhile, Jerome Binnom-Williams’s equaliser eight minutes from the end rescued a point for FC Halifax Town as they drew 1-1 at Aldershot.

George Fowler had put the hosts in the lead after only 48 seconds, with Aldershot going on to enjoy the better of the game.

But the Shaymen battled back, gradually assuming superiority in the second half and capping their best spell of the contest with their equaliser.

An uncharacteristically loose clearance by Nathan Clarke was pounced on by Alefe Santos, whose shot was deflected for a corner, from which it was all too easy for Fowler to nod home.

Liam McAlinden, Halifax’s only change in place of Tobi Sho-Silva, spurned a good chance when he rounded goalkeeper Mitch Walker but sent the ball into the side-netting from a tight angle.

Halifax had a lucky escape when Connor Shields’ dinked shot came back off the post.

Halifax’s improved display was rewarded when, after Allen’s deflected shot was hooked off the line, Binnom-Williams powered in a header from the resulting corner. Josh Staunton then headed wide from close in.

The result means the Shaymen drop to fourth place in the table.