football

Who were the Championship's possession kings in 2018/19? Every team ranked...

Possession football is pleasing on the eye - but which Championship team had the best average match possession last season?

Click and scroll through the pictures to see how each team ranked...

Average possession per game: 43.3%

1. 24th - Birmingham City

Average possession per game: 43.3%
Getty
Buy a Photo
Average possession per game: 43.4%

2. 23rd - Bolton Wanderers

Average possession per game: 43.4%
Getty
Buy a Photo
Average possession per game: 44.1%

3. 22nd - Rotherham United

Average possession per game: 44.1%
Getty
Buy a Photo
Average possession per game: 45.1%

4. 21st - Millwall

Average possession per game: 45.1%
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6