When Paul Hendrie stunned Manchester City for Halifax Town plus other memorable FA Cup third round shocks

QPR 0 Sheffield United 3, 2015: League One Sheffield United heaped third-round misery upon top-flight QPR. Marc McNulty scored the opener when he finished off a swift counter-attack and two strikes from Jamal Campbell-Ryce ensured a famous win for Nigel Clough’s side.

Aston Villa 1 Sheffield United 2, 2014: The Blades produced one of the shocks of the round thanks to Ryan Flynn’s winner nine minutes from time. The visitors stunned the home side through a deflected strike from Jamie Murphy in the 20th minute. Substitute Nicklas Helenius equalised 15 minutes from time, but Flynn’s fiercely-struck strike secured victory for the ecstatic Blades.

Get in: Leeds United's Jermaine Beckford nets the winner past goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak and Wes Brown in 2010.

Manchester United 0 Leeds United 1, 2010: Jermaine Beckford entered Whites folklore following his oh-so-sweet strike THAT inflicted a maiden third-round defeat on Manchester United during the tenure of Sir Alex Ferguson and their first loss to a lower-ranked side in his reign.

Huddersfield Town 2 Birmingham City 1, 2008: A late strike from Chris Brandon ensured the Terriers, then in League One, claimed the scalp of top-flight opposition. Luke Beckett scored from close range after four minutes to provide Town with a dream start only for Garry O’Connor to level after Matt Glennon parried Fabrice Muamba’s shot – but it was the hosts’ day thanks to Brandon.

Rotherham United 2 Southampton 1, 2002: Goals from Richie Barker and John Mullin enabled Ronnie Moore’s Millers to overcome top-flight opposition in the FA Cup for the first time since 1968 as they sent Gordon Strachan’s Saints packing. Barker’s header and a fine Mullin finish put the hosts 2-0 in front – Marian Pahars struck from the spot on 69 minutes.

Middlesbrough 2 Manchester City 1, 1992: Lennie Lawrence’s Boro saw off Manchester City in front of the Match of the Day cameras. Peter Reid put City ahead early in the second half, but strikes from Alan Kernaghan and Paul Wilkinson turned the tables.

Doncaster Rovers 1 QPR 0, 1985: Billy Bremner’s Rovers saw off Terry Venables’s Division One outfit at a packed Belle Vue thanks to a 78th-minute goal from midfielder David Harle.

Middlesbrough 3 Arsenal 2, 1984: Boro, managed by the late Malcolm Allison, put their toils in the Second Division to one side with a thrilling victory. Home goals arrived from Garry MacDonald, Paul Sugrue and Mick Baxter, with Tony Woodcock and Charlie Nicholas replying.

Halifax Town 1 Manchester City 0, 1980: Allison, then manager at Manchester City, endured the flip side of the cup coin at Halifax, which witnessed a huge round-three shock as George Kirby’s Shaymen saw off their illustrious visitors in the mud. The hosts’ goal hero was Paul Hendrie with his strike arriving 15 minutes from time.

Liverpool 2 Doncaster Rovers 2, 1974: Bottom of the Football League Rovers gave Bill Shankly’s Reds – who went on to lift the Cup – an almighty scare. Rovers almost clinched a remarkable victory in the final stages when Peter Kitchen hit the bar. Kevin Keegan – lining up against his home-town club – fired Liverpool in front on three minutes, Kitchen toe-poked home the equaliser and the visitors were in dreamland on 18 minutes when Alan Murray’s cross was converted by Brendan O’Callaghan. Keegan restored parity three minutes before the hour. Liverpool won the replay 2-0 at Belle Vue.