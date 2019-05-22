West Yorkshire League: Hunslet Club proud of their best-ever across-the-board season

SPORT DEVELOPMENT manager Craig Gilmore has declared a “great sense of pride” in the football achievements at Hunslet Club following a fine season for the club as a whole.

Hunslet have enjoyed their best-ever season in the West Yorkshire Premier Division, finishing fifth, with the club’s open age reserves also sixth in Alliance Division One.

Leading the way on the junior front, Hunslet’s under-13s have become the club’s first-ever junior side to make the final of the Leeds and District FA U13s Millennium Cup at Elland Road.

Hunslet’s under-12s also won their league, going unbeaten all season and reaching a semi-final while the club’s under-9s, under-10s and under-11s all won their League Cup finals.

Hunslet’s under-10s girls also reached their League Cup final, a feat also achieved by the club’s under-7s and under-8s who also made another cup semi.

Hunslet’s under-15s also made their League Cup semi-final with the Green Army reaping the rewards of working with over 300 children throughout the week from the local community.

Yuel Helafu has signed for Manchester United’s under-10s and Kieran Thomas for Leeds United’s under-8s.

“We look back at the season with a great deal of pride,” said Gilmore.

“There’s lots to be optimistic about for next season.

“We’ve had lots of success on and off the field. Our junior section has had a fantastic year and we have had lots of our junior players go off to trials at various professional clubs.

“We also provide Football For All with over 30 sessions per week, providing a safe and fun environment for young people to come and develop their skills on and off the pitch.”

Hunslet also held their Junior Football Gala on Sunday with around 500 boys and girls competing at their end-of-season festival.

The club have also been selected to be an official FA Wildcats Centre again – a national initiative to grow girls football participation between the ages of 5-11.

Hunslet also run an FA Level 1 course in partnership with West Riding County FA with 16 newly qualified volunteer coaches helping to grow their junior section with high-quality coaching.