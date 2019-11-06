West Yorkshire League: Horbury hit the mark in 11-goal cup demolition of Denholm

Omri Linfoot of Hunslet Club takes on Charlie Thompson and Ben Scargill of Carlton. Picture by Steve Riding.

In the Challenge Cup Horbury Town hit the goal trail in an 11-0 demolition of Denholm United when Mohammed Sadiq hit a hat-trick and further goals came from Gibril Bojang (two), Luke McGrath (two), Josh Stacey (two), Finlay Ellis and Matthew Johnson.

Robin Hood Athletic were also convincing winners, 5-1 at Hartshead with James Finlayson (two), Lee Bennett, Jamie Lister and Chris Coupe netting for the winners and Liam Roche hitting the one reply.

Beeston St Anthonys progressed 6-0 at Goole United while Headingley AFC went through 3-0 at home to Bingley Town with all the goals coming in the opening half through Jamie Bywater (two) and Richard Booth.

Harry Higgins struck twice and Jack Farrimond once as Pool won 3-2 at Knaresborough Town.

Hunslet Club edged out Carlton Athletic, winning their second round away tie 2-1.

Craig Nicholls (two), Paul Butler, Henry Myers and Lewis Nightingale were all on target in a 5-1 cup success for Rawdon Old Boys against Field.

Ilkley Town had Thomas Fleming, Joe Garside and Tom Smith netting in their 3-2 victory at Salts.

Farsley Celtic Juniors beat Wyke Wanderers 6-0 while Glasshoughton Rock progressed with the same score in their home tie with Kirkstall Crusaders.

Kirk Deighton Rangers drew 1-1 with Route One Rovers, but went through 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out.

Otley Town joined them in the third round with a 3-1 away success against Rimington.

Kellingley Welfare made it nine games unbeaten in all competitions when they knocked out last year’s winners Beeston St Anthony’s Reserves in a second round Challenge Trophy tie.

Regan Fish scored the only goal of the game when he put away a second half penalty.

Elsewhere in the Challenge Trophy, Altofts Reserves beat Overthorpe Sports Club 4-2 and Swillington Saints advanced with a 7-4 win over Ilkley Town Reserves.

Steve Allen’s hat-trick helped Leeds Modernians to a 7-0 win at Sutton. Stuart Field, Sam Griggs, Adam Hamilton and Sam Walker were also on target in the convincing display.