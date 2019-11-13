West Yorkshire League: Horbury close the gap on the leaders after Headingley victory

Rich Sadler of Headingley gets the better of Gibril Bojang of Horbury Town. Picture by Steve Riding.

The sides went in level at the interval, but second-half goals from Gibril Bojang, Mohammed Sadiq and substitute Brad Ball sealed the three points for Horbury, who sit in third place in the top-flight standings.

Ilkley Town took full advantage of league leaders Beeston St Anthony’s clash at Field being postponed as they beat Newsome 3-2 on home soil.

Town’s goals came courtesy of Thomas Fleming, Joe Hendrie and Tom Smith as they closed the gap at the top to six points - although leaders Beeston have a game in hand.

Steven Marshall and Lee Bradshaw replied for Newsome but it didn’t prove to be enough to get their side anything from the game.

Carlton Athletic’s relegation worries deepened as they fell to a 3-2 defeat on the road at Robin Hood Athletic.

The top-flight clashes between Hall Green United and Boroughbridge and Sherburn White Rose and Hunslet Club were both postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

The sides chasing Division One leaders Shelley couldn’t take advantage of the table-toppers not being in action as they both dropped points.

Second-placed Glasshoughton Rock could’ve gone level on points with Shelley, but they could only draw 2-2 at home to Kirk Deighton Rangers.

Goals from Josh Prudhoe and Robert Rice weren’t enough for the hosts.

Third-placed Campion suffered a shock 3-0 defeat on the road at second-bottom Wyke Wanderers.

Joshua Hainsworth, Kai Green and Louis Sterling helped Wanderers to their second league win of the campaign.

A Harry Higgins double and goals from Josh Waite and Jamie Algar helped Pool to a 4-0 win at Hartshead.

Rawdon Old Boys bounced back from a 1-0 half-time deficit to win 2-1 against Wetherby Athletic.

Joshua Wilson handed Athletic a 1-0 lead heading in at the break, but goals in the second half from Lewis Nightingale and Tom McMillan saw Old Boys battle back to edge the encounter.

All five scheduled games in Division Two were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Top-flight Whitkirk Wanderers were made to work hard on the road at Division One outfit Aberford Albion - the Premier Division side eventually progressing in the West Riding County FA Challenge Cup courtesy of a 6-4 success.

Daniel Maw was the star man for Wanderers as he hammered in a match-winning hat-trick for the visitors.

An early Daniel Cunningham strike had opened the scoring for the victors, with Daniel Middleton also hitting a brace for Wanderers.

Joining Whitkirk in the next round of the competition are Featherstone Colliery, who nudged through thanks to a 2-1 win over Wibsey.

Thomas Field bagged both goals for the victors Featherstone.

Howden Clough held their nerve from the penalty spot to dump Morley Town AFC Reserves out of the West Riding County FA Challenge Trophy.

The sides couldn’t be separated after 90 minutes as the game finished all-square at 3-3.

Howden held their nerve in the resulting penalty shoot-out though, winning it 5-4.

Elsewhere in the Challenge Trophy, Alwoodley Reserves’ home clash against Brighouse Sports Old Boys and Cawood versus Rothwell were both postponed due to waterlogged pitches.