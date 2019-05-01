West Yorkshire League: Carlton Athletic remain on right track for unprecedented quadruple

CARLTON ATHLETIC could land the first part of an unprecedented quadruple tonight with boss Mark Pitts urging his men to grab the historic chance with both hands.

West Yorkshire League leaders Carlton take on fellow West Yorkshire Premier Division side, Huddersfield Amateur, this evening in the final of the West Riding FA County Challenge Cup (kick-off 7.30pm at Fleet Lane).

Boroughbridge players celebrate with manager Daz Ekin. PIC: Steve Riding

The Town-Street side also remain in the West Yorkshire League Cup and have a Leeds & District FA Senior Challenge Cup final at Elland Road to look forward to with Carlton taking on fellow West Yorkshire Premier side, Whitkirk Wanderers, at Leeds United’s famous home on Thursday, May 23.

“We’re going for the quadruple and to be at this stage now is unbelievable,” said Pitts.

“It’s nice being in the running for one trophy, even two. But, with four for the taking, we’ve just got to grab those chances with both hands.

“It’s never say die with us and it has been all season. That’s the mentality the lads have had and it has showed, but we don’t take it for granted. We know there are still games to play so it hasn’t finished yet. We have to take it day by day and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Luke Fletcher shoots for Boroughbridge in the 3-0 win at Rothwell. PIC: Steve Riding

Tonight’s cup final opponents Amateur sit 10th in the West Yorkshire Premier – 32 points behind leaders Carlton who are seven points clear of second-placed Beeston St Anthony with both sides having four games left. Beeston are ahead of third-placed Leeds City on goals difference but City have only three games left.

Both play tonight in the league with Beeston welcoming fifth-placed Hunslet and City hosting bottom club and already-relegated Wyke Wanderers.

Beeston kept their slim title chances alive with Saturday’s 7-2 victory at home to fifth-bottom-but-safe Sherburn White Rose thanks to braces from Stephen Crawford and Sean Jeavons plus strikes from Gareth Groves, Matthew Nebard and Jordan Mullins.

Leeds City won 2-0 at ninth-placed Knaresborough Town.

At the other end of the table, third-bottom Headingley gained a vital 3-1 win at Hunslet Club, giving them the chance to leapfrog fourth-bottom Rawdon Old Boys who lost 2-1 at Hunslet in midweek before romping in 6-1 at already-relegated bottom club, Wyke Wanderers.

Second-bottom Salts beat sixth-placed visitors Whitkirk Wanderers 2-1 on Saturday but their minus 62 goals difference is the big stumbling block.

Boroughbridge ended their Division One campaign with a bang as they sealed the title with a solid 3-0 victory at Rothwell.

A goal from Dominic Creamer and a Jake Fletcher brace ensured Boroughbridge’s place at the summit of the division. Club secretary Andrew Johnson said: “It was a team effort from all involved. Promotion was always our number-one target from the start of the season.

“We’ve gained promotion and we’ve sealed the title so that was the icing on the cake.

“We’ve scored the most goals in the league and we have tried to do it by playing attractive football and it has paid off.

“It was an outstanding achievement from everyone involved, but I must say a special thanks to the manager Daz Ekin and assistant manager Alastair Hogg.

“It was a double celebration as our reserves got promoted to Alliance Division One and that is really good for the club as well.”

Hall Green United will now finish second after their 1-0 reversal at Newsome with Aberford Albion booked for third despite Saturday’s 2-1 loss at home to fourth-bottom Leeds Modernians. Golcar United clinched the last-ever West Riding County Amateur League title with Saturday’s 3-2 win at Ryburn United.

That meant Littletown finished second despite a 5-0 win at home to Route One Rovers in which Mat Addy, Michael Halsessellasie, Mat Schofield, Dhameer Skinner and Tristan Innes all netted. Littletown and Route One Rovers will do it all again this Saturday in the Premier Division Cup final.

Littletown sealed their ticket with last Wednesday’s 4-1 victory at home to Lower Hopton in the second semi-final.

Goals came from Innes, Halessellasie, Rolland Lee Ryan and Claudio Corriello.

In the Harrogate League, Bardsey Reserves scooped the Intermediate Cup with a 2-1 triumph over final opponents Kirkstall Crusaders. Miciah Dore Williams and Macrus Shepherd both struck.