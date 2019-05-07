Weekend Review – Mirfield land Heavy Woollen Premier title after mad goals chase

MIRFIELD TOWN clinched their first Heavy Woollen Premier Division title in fairy-tale fashion as a 20-2 thrashing of Cock Of The North sealed a remarkable required goal difference swing, writes LEE SOBOT.

Mirfield needed to win their final game by nine goals to pip Linthwaite but sensationally more than doubled that requirement against the division’s bottom side as Kieran Corley led the way with a five-timer.

Djibril Bojang banged in four with Ollie Smith and Reece Drake netting hat-tricks in addition to strikes from Anthony Owens, Callum Firth and Oliver Rounding.

Mike Kirwan netted for Cock Of The North who finish with 16 defeats from 16 games and a goal difference of minus 101.

Linthwaite finish second despite being awarded a home walkover from their final game at home to Deighton WMC.

In the Wharfedale Triangle League, Premier Division champions Leeds City Rovers maintained their 100 per cent record with one game to go through a 4-0 win at home to Shadwell United. Scott Carter’s brace was supported by strikes from Alhassane Keita and Rob Mcilroy.

Victory came five days after Rovers had clinched the League Cup with a 5-2 success against Keighley Athletic with Carter’s double backed up by goals from Keita, Ryan Morris and Ashley Hubbard.

In the Wakefield Sunday League, champions Shepherds Arms moved to within one game from signing off with a 100 per cent record after thrashing visiting Hemsworth Miners Welfare 8-0 in Premiership One.

Rocking Horse secured the Premiership Two title with three matches to spare after cruising to a 6-2 win at Kirklands. Nearest challengers Old Bank failed to keep up their title bid following a 4-1 loss at Wakefield Football Centre.

Rothwell Town Under-17s wrapped up a fine double as a 2-2 draw against Horsforth St Margaret’s Under-17s sealed the Garforth League crown. Strikes from Liam Ormsby and Lewis Branton sealed the point needed to take the title, one week after Rothwell won the Leeds and District Sunday Junior Cup by beating Harrogate Railway Under-17s 5-2 at Whitkirk.

An Ormsby hat-trick plus strikes from Dan Bradley and Kyran Sharlotte provided rich compensation for losing the County Cup final on penalties as Rothwell lifted the in a competition in which they played three older-age teams.

Crossgates’ Colton Juniors Under-16s Knights lifted the Garforth League Division One title after beating reigning champions Kellingley Welfare 4-1 in a title decider.

The league win came a week after Colton booked their place in the Leeds District Cup final against Colton Knights at Elland Road, to be played on Thursday, May 23 at 6pm.

Colton beat Farsley Celtic 4-3 on penalties after drawing 2-2 at the end of regular time, with striker and man of match Jacques Robinson scoring the winning penalty to send the Knights to Leeds United’s famous home.