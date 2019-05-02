Weaver looks for ‘touch more quality’ at Harrogate

HARROGATE TOWN manager Simon Weaver says that his side’s play-off participation has whetted the appetite for further improvement next season.

The CNG Stadium outfit may have fallen at the first hurdle in the National League elimination play-offs in a 3-1 defeat at AFC Fylde on Wednesday evening, but Weaver believes that once the dust settles his squad can take plenty from their first campaign at this level.

Equally Weaver is conscious of the need to improve in certain areas to progress further in 2019-20.

He said: “We have got ingrained values at the club and have got good characters in and all it needs now is a touch more quality and we can have a proper go at it.

“There is no reason why we cannot. We have people under contract and they are excellent players.

“In both boxes there is still room for improvement to get to that next level.

“You cannot be in denial about that as we have conceded a lot of goals during this season and scored a lot.

“I still think with the creativity as well, we could have scored more.”

Equally Weaver believes justifiable pride can be taken from the events of the past nine months, with the tone set during an outstanding opening quarter of the campaign when his side were flying high.

“It will go down as a memorable season for the club in our first season at this level,” Weaver added.

“We have set the bar pretty high at finishing sixth in getting in the play-offs.

“It has been fantastic sharing every moment with a good group of people. You do not get through the door here if you are not an honest lad.

“Everyone has given everything. We have just come up short against the big teams and have no divine right to think that we would not.

“But we have put on a show. Although conceding goals against the big teams has been a recurring theme and we have probably not been deadly enough when we have had the opportunity to do so.

“You want that winning feeling and we had it in the first ten games. We have been good throughout and know what we need to do to kick on.”