Warren Burrell bids to get back on goals trail with Harrogate Town

Warren Burrell and his Harrogate Town players celebrate scoring against FC Halifax Town in the FA Cup last weekend.

The versatile 29-year-old, currently operating as a holding midfielder, netted a sensational 38-minute hat-trick from centre-half during the corresponding fixture in 2018/19, leading Simon Weaver’s team to a 4-1 success.

“I was in dreamland, it was a brilliant day,” said Burrell, who has not scored since.

“We went to Dublin after the game for our Christmas night out, so to score three times from centre-half then go there with all the boys, it doesn’t really get much better.

“I just managed to get myself in the right place and get on the end of a few good balls into the box against Aldershot last season. The gaffer gets on at me about needing to score more goals, and I feel that I should get more.

“Obviously I’d love to get on the score-sheet on Saturday, however what is more important is that we get another three points and keep our good run of form going.”

Town, unbeaten in eight and just a point shy of a National League play-off berth, will go into Saturday’s clash as strong favourites. Their opponents sit 19th, just two places above the relegation zone having won just once in their last six outings, though Burrell says The Shots cannot be underestimated.

“After three tough away games it’s nice to be back at home, but although Aldershot haven’t been doing too well we will have to respect them,” he added.

“Anyone can beat anyone in the National League, as we have seen this season.”

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says his side will relish their top-of-the-table showdown with Bromley tomorrow.

Whoever wins will be top of the National League, while a draw could pave the way for Yeovil to overtake them.

“I’m really looking forward to them,” said Wild. “Obviously it’s a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday, and hopefully we can keep our away form going.

“Hopefully teams will approach us differently on their own patch and we’ll be able to implement our plan.

****

BRIGHOUSE TOWN will have to get past BetVictor League North West Division leaders Workington if they want to progress to the FA Trophy second qualifying round at St Giles Road tomorrow.

Town go into the game in good form having defeated Stocksbridge Park Steels 3-0 in the League Cup on Monday night and Prescot Cables 2-0 in the league last weekend.

Also in FA Trophy first qualifying round action are struggling Pickering Town who travel to play Prescot.

In the North West Division, Tadcaster Albion could move to within one point of leaders Workington if they can get the better of Droylsden at home tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Michael Ingham and Steve Waide will be in charge of the team after manager Curtis Woodhouse and his assistant Martin Foster resigned on Monday before taking up similar positions at National League North side Gainsborough Trinity.

Elsewhere, Ossett Town host Widnes and, in the South East Division, Frickley Athletic entertain Spalding United.