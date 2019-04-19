Victorious Blyth Spartans prolong Guiseley’s wait

Guiseley were defeated 2-0 by Conference North play-off hopefuls Blyth Spartans yesterday.

It was a deserved win for the North-East side who showed more quality and composure when it mattered.

The hosts started well and Kieran Green two big chances, the first in the area, he saw his effort well saved by Marcus Dewhurst with just 30 seconds gone.

A short-time later and Green got his goal, Josh Langley let the ball past him and that meant Dan Maguire could round Dewhurst and unselfishly pass to Green who scored from a yard out.

Guiseley had few chances in the first-half, with a long throw finding Will Hatfield but his effort on the half-volley lacked power while Kayode Odejayi nodded on for Alex Purver but his shot was blocked in the area.

The second-half again had the hosts playing with a high tempo, Robbie Dale worked his way into the area but Scott Garner did well to stop him in his tracks as he looked to get a shot away.

Yet Kaine Felix nearly equalised when a ball over the top found the winger, but on the angle his effort hit the side-netting.

This match was not yet lost for the Lions with five minutes to go, but they just couldn’t create a late chance and gave one away as a cross found Nathan Buddle who had a free header and scored to end the contest.

Guiseley now have another crucial game on Easter Monday when they face Darlington, who beat Bradford Park Avenue 1-0 yesterday – at Nethermoor.

After the match Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “We didn’t start the game well enough, we gave away a poor goal and then conceded a poor one as well, but in terms of in between we just needed to do a little more.

“We remain in control of our own destiny, we know a win on Monday and we will be staying up and that will be crucial.”

Goals at either end of the game by Josh Coulson (3) and Matt Harrold (90+3) gave hosts Leyton Orient a 2-0 victory over Harrogate Town in the National League’s televised match.