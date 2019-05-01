Two trophies in five days complete a ‘perfect’ season for Hope Inn Whites

Have your say

HOPE Inn Whites ensured their season ended in perfection by taking two more trophies as part of a glorious five days.

Having taken the Leeds Combination League title with a stunning 16 wins out of 16, Hope Inn won the Leeds & District FA Sunday Senior Challenge Cup with last Tuesday’s 4-0 win against Main Line Social at Throstle Nest.

Just five days later, Hope Inn then added the Leeds Combination League Sanford Cup to their cabinet with Sunday’s 3-0 win against Kippax thanks to a brace from Adam Barlow and a Jordan Missin strike.

Three days after heartache in the West Riding FA County Sunday Trophy final, Leeds Combination League Division Two promotion winners Sheepscar also won the LUTY Cup at the weekend with Daniel Sheriffe netting the only goal to sink Combination League Division One champions Bardsey 1-0.

Sheepscar were beaten 2-0 by Heavy Woollen League leaders Linthwaite in Thursday’s County Sunday Cup final.

Last Thursday evening saw FC Armley Sundays seal the Leeds Combination League Premier Division title with a 5-0 win at Hunslet Club thanks to a hat-trick from Stephen Hancock-Khan and a brace from Jack Barber.

In Wakefield, Shepherds Arms have completed an incredible quadruple after adding the West Riding FA County Sunday Cup and Landlords’ Cup to their Premiership One and Premiership One League Cup titles.

Arms saw off Wharfedale Triangle League champions Leeds City Rovers 4-0 in Friday’s County Sunday Cup final at Fleet Lane with Brandon Kane scoring all four goals.

Two days later, Arms claimed the Landlords’ Cup, with a 4-0 triumph over Fryston.

James Eyles netted a double with Kane and Rob Bloomfield also netting for a side who have now won 29 games in succession, having scored 158 times, with two league matches still to play.

In the Wharfedale Triangle League, Leeds City Rovers added the League Cup to their Premier Division title, with a 5-2 win over Keighley Athletic.

In the Heavy Woollen League, Walkers Hounds blew the chance to finish third in the Premier Division after they lost 5-1 against Wellington Westgate.

The result sees Walkers remain in fourth, a point behind third-placed Clifton Rangers.

The race for the title will go to the final week of the season with the two top sides separated only by goals difference. Leaders Linthwaite meet Deighton WMC this Sunday, whilst Mirfield Town host bottom side Cock of the North on the same day.

Championship winners, Mount Pleasant, wrapped up their season with a 4-1 win over Overthorpe Sports Club thanks to top scorer Abdullah Mayet’s hat-trick plus a strike for Shakeel Pandor. Jack Angus replied for Overthorpe.

Ashley Williams netted for St Ignatius but they lost 4-1 against bottom side Clifton Rangers Reserves.

In Wakefield Sunday League highlights, Rocking Horse took Premiership Two top spot in emphatic fashion, scoring 16 goals in two matches after an 8-1 win at Wakefield Athletic before an 8-0 victory against West End Terriers.