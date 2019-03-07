‘Totally Team’ bring show to Music Hall

Following sell-out live shows all across the UK, the hugely popular podcast, The Totally Football Show, is heading out of the studio and hitting thecroad once again.

Presenter James Richardson will be joined by some of the country’s finest football writers at the Leeds City Varieties Music Hall on April 15, following shows in Manchester, Dublin and London.

The Totally Football Show Live will feature the podcast’s trademark puns and punditry, football tales far too risque for the regular show, and the audience’s opportunity to win prizes for putting their footballing queries to the panel.

This marks the third batch of live shows for James and the Totally team, who are once again eager to engage with their fans in the most direct way.

The Totally Football Show was created in the summer of 2017. After a decade of success at the helm and behind the scenes at The Guardian’s Football Weekly podcast, presenter James Richardson and producer Ben Green decided to branch out on their own. They set up the production company Muddy Knees Media with fellow football journalist and broadcaster Iain Macintosh, with a mission to shake up the podcasting landscape.

Taking some familiar friends with them to their new home and bringing in a host of new voices and ideas too, the free, twice-weekly podcast has had 50m downloads since it launched, making it one of the biggest podcasts on the planet.

James will be joined on stage in Leeds by Rory Smith, of the New York Times, and European football experts James Horncastle and Julien Laurens, of BT Sport, and ESPN.