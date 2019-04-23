'Time to get behind the club': Leeds United fans back side to earn promotion through play-offs following nightmare Easter weekend

Only sunburn alongside a dose of salmonella from burnt BBQ sausages could have made the Easter weekend any worse for Leeds fans, as their side were defeated twice and lost precious ground to Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion...

With the dust now settled on a dismal weekend for Marcelo Bielsa's side, a number of United fans are now switching their focus to earning promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs, and have urged the club to respond positively despite losing ground to Sheffield United. Here's a rundown of the best social media reaction...