This is how the Championship table will look at the end of the season according to Football Manager
The race for promotion - and survival - in the Championship is heating up, but how will the final table look once the season has reached its conclusion?
Football Manager 2019 have simulated the remainder of the campaign... click and scroll through the photos to see what they've predicted!
1. 24th - Ipswich Town
Final points tally: 28
Getty
2. 23rd - Bolton Wanderers
Final points tally: 34
Getty
3. 22nd - Rotherham United
Final points tally: 37
jpimedia
4. 21st - Wigan
Final points tally: 46
jpimedia
View more