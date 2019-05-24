This is how much money relegated Fulham, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City got in the Premier League last season

The Premier League is the most cash rich league in the world so it’s no surprise that teams earn tens of millions of pounds for even a short spell in the top flight.

But how much money did relegated Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Fulham earn last season?

It’s fair to say they won’t be short of cash as they return to the Championship for the new campaign.

The second tier’s new arrivals each earned in the region of £100million last season for their share of tv rights and other commercial deals.

Bottom of the league Huddersfield earned the least of the three teams with a total of £96million, while Fulham bagged over £101million and Cardiff earned over £102million.

With parachute payments it’s fair to say that the three sides will be operating in a very different league financially than the likes of Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday who will also be targeting promotion next season.

-

The Premier League payments include a share of the top flight’s £2billion tv deal as each of the three teams had between ten and 13 of their league fixtures broadcast.

Meanwhile, league champions Manchester City earned £150million from the tv deal.

Newly promoted Sheffield United and Norwich City will get their own cut of the money next season along with either Aston Villa or Derby, depending on who wins Monday’s play-off final.

The play-off final is reportedly worth over £160million to the winner.

As if their cut of the Premier League tv money wasn’t enough, the three relegated teams will have tens of millions of pounds of parachute payments with West Brom's parachute fee for last season reportedly £40million, with £35million set to follow this year.

The money teams receive for a short stint in the Premier League raises questions over the growing gap between the top and second tiers of English football, and how clubs without parachute payments will be able to compete without breaking financial rules.