There must be no looking back for Harrogate Town, insists Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver is insisting that there can be no looking back following Tuesday’s 1-0 derby success over high-flying Yorkshire rivals FC Halifax Town.

The men from Wetherby Road went into the game 18th in the National League standings, no fewer than 15 places behind the Shaymen, but victory leaves them just three points shy of a play-off berth ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with Sutton United.

And although not at their free-flowing best, Town showed plenty of character and resolve and defended superbly in a performance that Weaver hopes will prove to be a catalyst for an improved run of form.

“We can’t look back now. We won’t forgive ourselves if we do,” he said. “After a stuttering start to the season, we needed a barn-storming display full of passion because I thought we’ve looked like we are going away from our true identity, which is energy and having a dynamic team full of passion for the badge.

“We want to catch up with last year’s overall performance. We’ve got some way to go yet in terms of getting the points tally up, but this is a real start.

“We said before the game ‘can we get that engine started tonight?’because we don’t want any more sleepless nights, and we’ve had quite a few.”

Victory at The Shay leaves Town unbeaten in three matches and means that they will head into tomorrow’s game with Sutton looking to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Sutton, who currently sit 19th in the National League, lost at Dagenham & Redbridge in midweek but, just like Town, were undefeated in three prior to that.

Meanwhile FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says all the pressure is on Dover ahead of their televised clash on the south coast tomorrow.

The Shaymen go into the game in second place but Dover, who are fifth, are aiming for a hat-trick of wins in the match, which will be screened live on BT Sport at 5.20pm.

“All the pressure’s on Dover,” Wild said. “They’ve won two of their last three, both away games. So they’ll want to come home now and show their fans why they’ve been so good on the road. We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing, and go and express ourselves in the way we know how.”

****

TADCASTER ALBION begin their campaign in the FA Trophy tomorrow with an extra preliminary round clash at City of Liverpool, writes SOPHIA HOBBS.

Albion go into the match on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Runcorn Linnets in the BetVictor League North West Division on Tuesday – thanks to Donald Chimalilo’s goal

Also in the Trophy, Frickley Athletic travel to Cleethorpes Town on a high following their impressive 2-0 win against Market Drayton Town in the league last weekend.

Ossett United have only chalked up one victory at home this season and this weekend will host Widnes in the FA Trophy.

Widnes have lost their last two away games.

Back in the North West Division of the BetVictor League, Pontefract Collieries will look to continue their unbeaten run at home when they play Pickering Town, who are currently sat bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, 12th-placed Brighouse Town will face a challenge when they travel to Prescott Cables, who are yet to lose a home game.

In the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, Hemsworth Miners Welfare will travel to bottom-of-the-table side Athersley and Garforth Town will play at home to Goole AFC with both teams looking to end their four-game losing streaks.

Twelfth-placed Knaresborough Town host leaders Bridlington Town and second-placed Liversedge look to strengthen their one-point lead over fourth-placed visitors Yorkshire Amateur.

In Division One, Nostell Miners Welfare travel to Dronfield, Glasshoughton Welfare entertain North Ferriby United and top-four side Selby Town play away to Swallownest who only have one home victory so far this season.