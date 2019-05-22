Championship trophy

The top 50 teams in the history of the second tier of English football

The second tier of English football is one of the most difficult leagues in the world - but how well has your team fared over the years?

Click and scroll through the photos to see the top 50 teams and their all-time points total in the second division...

They haven't been in the second tier for a while, but have racked up 1048 points over the years.

1. 50th - Chelsea

They haven't been in the second tier for a while, but have racked up 1048 points over the years.
Getty
Buy a Photo
They're in the Premier League now but have a total of 1131 second tier points.

2. 49th - Brighton and Hove Albion

They're in the Premier League now but have a total of 1131 second tier points.
Getty
Buy a Photo
They're heading back to the third tier next season, but the Millers have a total of 1233 second tier points.

3. 48th - Rotherham United

They're heading back to the third tier next season, but the Millers have a total of 1233 second tier points.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The Royals have a tally of 1260 second tier points.

4. 47th - Reading

The Royals have a tally of 1260 second tier points.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 13