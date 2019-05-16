QPR

The Championship clubs that have had the most managers in the last 20 years - and their longest serving boss

Managers come and go at an almost alarming rate in football, and the Championship is no exception.

Plenty of managerial heads have rolled in the second tier this season and no doubt there's be more changes over the summer... but which club has had the highest turnover of coaches in the last 20 years, and who has been their longest serving boss? Click and scroll through the photos below to find out...

Number of managers: 11 Longest serving manager: Tony Pulis

1. 24th - Stoke City

Number of managers: 12 Longest serving manager: Sam Allardyce

2. 23rd - Bolton Wanderers

Number of managers: 13 Longest serving manager: Neil Warnock

3. 22nd - sheffield United

Number of managers: 13 Longest serving manager: Steve Bruce

4. 21st - Birmingham City

