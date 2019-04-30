Football

The best attacking duos in the Championship - ranked

It's nearly the end of the season and at both end of the Championship table the important matters or promotion and relegation have been decided, although there's still the small matter of the play-offs to come.

If there's one thing that helps you become a success in football, it's goals - but which offensive duo have been the most deadly in the league this season? Click and scroll through the list below to find out...

Will Buckley and Sammy Ameobi have scored nine and assisted five between them this season.

1. 24th - Bolton Wanderers

Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears have created eight goals and scored 12 between them this campaign.

2. 23rd - Ipswich Town

Michael Smith and Will Vaulks have scored seven each and assisted 11 between them.

3. 22nd - Rotherham United

Joe Garner and Nick Powell have netted seven each and have assisted eight between them this season.

4. 21st - Wigan

