The best attacking duos in the Championship - ranked
It's nearly the end of the season and at both end of the Championship table the important matters or promotion and relegation have been decided, although there's still the small matter of the play-offs to come.
If there's one thing that helps you become a success in football, it's goals - but which offensive duo have been the most deadly in the league this season? Click and scroll through the list below to find out...
1. 24th - Bolton Wanderers
Will Buckley and Sammy Ameobi have scored nine and assisted five between them this season.