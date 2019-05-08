The ball boy who assisted Liverpool's cheeky winning goal against Barcelona is from Leeds

The ball boy who helped Liverpool win the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona is from Leeds.

Liverpool dramatically came back from a 3-0 loss at the Nou Camp by beating Barcelona 4-0 in the second leg at Anfield to go through to the final on June 1 against all the odds.

The final goal was a touch controversial after Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold took a quick corner, pretending to walk away from the corner flag before doubling back and quickly punting the ball into the area where Divock Origi got on the end of it and buried the goal.

The ball boy helped the quick goal by throwing the ball to Alexander-Arnold to enable him to take the quick fake-out corner kick.

There were briefly two balls on the pitch before a Barcelona defender kicked the second one out and some commentators suggested that this was one reason Barcelona switched off for the corner - because they didn't realise a second ball had been thrown to Alexander-Arnold so quickly.

National reports on Wednesday from the Independent and the Mail say the ball boy is Oakley Cannonier, aged 14, from Leeds.

Lionel Messi looks stunned after Barcelona were smashed 4-0

Oakley's grandmother Lynnette Cannonier said on Facebook after the dramatic winner: "Bursting with pride!!! Absolutely loving sending our boy all the tweets off Twitter" I am one very proud nana!!!"

Liverpool fans took to social media to heap praise on the ball boy for his quick thinking.

Xherdan Shaqiri revealed tears were shed in the dressing room as the achievement of overcoming Barcelona to reach a second successive Champions League final dawned onLiverpool's players.

On a highly charged and emotional night at Anfield, the squad - players and backroom staff - celebrated as one with fans in front of the Kop after overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit to win 4-3.

Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0

Many were visibly moved by the experience and some could not hold back once they had reached the sanctuary of the dressing room, especially after suffering heartbreak in a bizarre final against Real Madrid in Kiev almost 12 months ago.

"Crazy. Everyone was shocked, like they couldn't believe it. We were celebrating, some of the guys were crying. Me? No! I am just so happy, so happy to have helped," said the Switzerland international, making his first start since January 30.

"We have achieved something special. The manager didn't change things a lot. He just told us to perform, to keep going.

"We knew everyone had written us off because of what happened in the first leg. It was an incredible performance. If you believe - if you believe in life - anything and everything can happen.

"The fans, they pushed us to the end. They wouldn't let us stop. It is so difficult to explain what happened in the game.

"We got what we deserved. What an unbelievable night - maybe the best night there has ever been here.

"We knew everything could happen and we are really proud of what we have achieved."