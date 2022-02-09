Steven Gerrard hails Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United monitor Championship defender - key headlines

Steven Gerrard hails Marcelo Bielsa

Aston Villa boss Steve Gerrard has praised Marcelo Bielsa ahead of the Whites' visit to Aston Villa tonight.

The former Liverpool player has gone from strength to strength since he began his managerial career coaching the Reds academy.

Gerrard has turned around Villa's fortunes since joining from Rangers in November, when he ended a run of five defeats to win his first game in charge of the Birmingham side.

Under his leadership, Villa have climbed from 16th to 11th place in the Premier League table.

Ahead of their league clash against United this evening, Gerrard has expressed his admiration for head coach Bielsa.

"I’ve always enjoyed watching Leeds," Gerrard said.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

"I think they’re a very exciting team.

"They take it to every opponent and they’ve got a world class manager who’s done a phenomenal job from where he took over to where he’s got them to now."

Raphinha is focussed on Leeds

Middlesborough centre back Dael Fry. Pic: Alex Davidson.

Raphinha has insisted that his attention is solely on Leeds United following a transfer window full of speculation about the Brazilian's departure.

The winger has dazzled at Elland Road since arriving at the club for £17 million in October 2020.

His creativity, flair, and showboating have turned heads around the Premier League and across Europe.

In January, whether or not United would hold onto the 25-year-old was the source of much discussion among the Whites fanbase.

Leeds United winger Raphinha. Pic: George Wood.

This week, Raphinha confirmed his stance on playing for Leeds.

"I’ve got a contract until 2024, my head is totally here and focused on Leeds," Raphinha said.

"As for contractual matters, I leave them to my agent and my dad.

"I just focus on playing my football and making the Leeds fans happy, scoring goals, providing assists and getting victories for the team."

Leeds United monitor Championship defender

The Whites are interested in Middlesborough centre back Dael Fry, according to Football League World.

The 24-year-old has made 19 Championship appearances this season and has been capped at every age level since making his England debut aged 17.

West Ham are reportedly also interested in the defender, who is a Boro academy product.