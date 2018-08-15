Spot-kick ‘villain’ will be a Sheffield United hero says Billy Sharp

BILLY SHARP is confident that Hull City’s loss will prove Sheffield United’s long-term gain - after beating the Tigers to the signing of loan midfielder Oliver Norwood.

Hull were afforded a spot of schaudenfrede on Tuesday night, with Norwood missing a key spot-kick on his debut for the Blades in their Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out loss to Hull.

But Sharp believes that the bigger picture suggests that the Blades were the big winners regarding Norwood.

Sharp said: “He is brilliant. His range of passing is brilliant. Although he was the only one I was really confident would score his penalty!

“But he is a very good player and nice to have him on board because he’s a good addition, and nice that we nicked him off Hull as well.

“He has been promoted in the last two seasons, so he’s obviously a player worthy of the top end of the Championship. So to get him is really good and he will blend in nicely with the midfielders we’ve already got.”

On target: Billy Sharp volleys in the equalising goal against Hull.

Tuesday saw Sharp find the net with an emphatic strike in a 1-1 draw following John Fleck’s astute pass and despite the Blades’ cup exit, the goal provided him with a further transfusion of confidence after being on the substitutes’ bench in the opening week of the season.

Sharp, who netted in the weekend win at QPR, added: “It is nice to score. Flecky’s got that in his locker; he just said to me he didn’t know I was there, but he had a feeling. I just tried to keep it on target and managed to catch it sweetly and was happy to see it go in.

“I feel good and, hopefully, I will keep that going.”