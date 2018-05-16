Southgate names England squad for World Cup with very few surprises

Have your say

England manager Gareth Southgate has announced his 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia.

Uncapped 19-year-old Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably the biggest surprise in the squad.

He is joined on the plane alongside recalled Gary Cahill whilst there are also places for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

"I believe this is a squad which we can be excited about,“ said Southgate.

Among the high-profile exclusions from the squad are Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere. who have 109 caps between them.

Yorkshire is well-represented in the squad, with seven players heralding from the Broad Acres.

Harry Maguire is heading to his first major tournament with England.

This includes Sheffield quartet Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, Cahill and Jamie Vardy, Doncaster's Danny Rose, Barnsley's John Stones and Bradford's Fabian Delph.

Other White Rose links in the squad include former loanees: Nick Pope (York City), Jordan Pickford (Bradford City), Kieran Trippier and Jack Butland (Both Barnsley).

Former Leeds United man Lewis Cook and ex-Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore are both on the five-man standby list.

The squad departs for Russia on June 12 and will acclimatise to their base before their first game against Tunisia on June 18.

Jamie Vardy has earned a place on the plane for Russia.

They then take on World Cup debutants Panama on June 24 before rounding off their group stage matches with a clash against Belgium on June 28.

Before that Southgate's side face two friendlies on home soil.

They host Nigeria at Wembley on Saturday, June 2 before entertaining Costa Rica at Leeds United's Elland Road on Thursday, June 7.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Man City), Phil Jones (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Spurs), John Stones (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Spurs), Kyle Walker (Man City).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Spurs), Eric Dier (Spurs), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), Reuben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Ashley Young (Man Utd).

Strikers: Danny Welbeck (Arsenal), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Harry Kane (Spurs), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd).

Standby: Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski (Both Burnley), Lewis Cook (Bournemouth), Jake Livemore (West Brom) and Adam Lallana (Liverpool).

