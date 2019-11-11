Six goalscorers Leeds United have been tipped to sign in the January transfer window

Pundits have long been calling for Marcelo Bielsa to sign a forward in the January window, a call which has been further intensified by Eddie Nketiah's injury. Of course, Bielsa is his own man, and there are no guarantees he would use any signing that was made - he is very much in charge in LS11. Nevertheless, we've taken a look at some names that have been linked to Leeds in the media. Check them out below:
1. Will Leeds sign anyone in January?
2. Billy Gilmour
Struggling to get game time under Frank Lampard, Billy Gilmour has been linked with both Leeds United and Nottingham Forest ahead of the January window. Any transfer would be a loan for the highly-rated youngster, who is said to be a creative playmaker. Creativity is an area Leeds struggle with when Pablo Hernandez is out of the team - another option could boost Leeds' firepower.
3. Baghdad Bounedjah
International reports suggest that Leeds are battling two of Marcelo Bielsa's side for Algeria striker Baghdad Bounedjah. Both Lille and Marseille are said to interested in the forward, who is said to be available for 6.5m. It remains to be seen whether Leeds are prepared to spend that much at this stage, particularly on a player unproven in Europe.
4. Dwight Gayle
Ah Dwight Gayle. The striker that is constantly linked with near-enough any Championship side with aspirations of promotion. The majority of fans would love to have him. Unfortunately, even if Leeds could persuade Newcastle to allow Gayle out on loan, his wage demands make this supremely unlikely. Sorry to disappoint.
