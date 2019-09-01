Simon Weaver left ‘bored’ by Harrogate Town’s display

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver said he was left “bored” by what he described as an “uninspiring” performance in a 2-0 defeat against Dover Athletic in the National League.

Despite coming into yesterday’s fixture on the back of two positive results, the Wetherby Road outfit never really got going and were soundly beaten in the end as Inih Effiong bagged a second-half brace.

“We are disappointed. It was a flat atmosphere, it wasn’t helped by a six out of 10 performance in the first half,” Weaver said in the wake of his side’s 2-0 loss.

“Second half, I thought we started off on the back foot and there was no real response once we were put under a little bit of pressure

“I thought it was a boring day’s work, an uninspiring day and we’ve got to get back to playing how we did in the last two games where we were courageous on the ball.”

Having fallen behind in the 68th minute, Town never really threatened to get back into the contest, much to their manager’s frustration.

“The acid test is when you’re 1-0 down and I thought we were very quiet out there. That’s when you need people to stand up and get us back to playing, but I was so bored second half,” Weaver added.

“We weren’t doing the things we do in training because people go in their shells too quickly. The lads have turned down opportunities to play today. I can’t put my finger on why.

“We’ll be hurting tonight and tomorrow because it means so much to us.”

Defeat leaves Town 18th in the National League standings.

Elsewhere, a brace by Liam McAlinden earned FC Halifax Town a 2-1 win over Solihull Moors at The Shay.

Alex Nicholls got one back for Solihull, but Town hung on to claim their sixth win in eight games to move up to second place – two points behing leaders Woking.

Tobi Sho-Silva produced a lovely lay-off from a high ball, from which McAlinden cut in on his left foot and swept a shot past Solihull goalkeeper Ryan Boot.

McAlinden then capped a fine run with a strike into the bottom-right corner off the inside of the post for his fifth goal of the season.

****

A GOAL 10 minutes from time by Ione Evans ensured Tadcaster Albion claimed a 1-1 draw at Prescot Cables – their first point in four attempts at the Merseyside venue.

The result leaves Albion in seventh place in the Betvictor League North West Division table – five points off top spot.

Pontefract Collieries moved level on points with Tadcaster thanks to a 2-0 home victory over Ramsbottom United.

Jameel Ible opened the scoring on 29 minutes before Vaughan Redford doubled the lead on 50 minutes.

Brighouse Town suffered their second home defeat of the season in a 1-0 reverse against Droylsden, while Ossett United were on the wrong end of a 4-0 scoreline at Colne.

Basement-side Pickering Town are still chasing their first point of the season following a 2-1 defeat at Marine. Daniel Earl netted Town’s goal.

Frickley Athletic looked like chalking up their first victory of the season in the South East Division when they led 2-0 at Carlton Town thanks to two goals from Rieves Boocock.

However, the home side hit back to win 3-2 with Tyler Blake netting a second-half hat-trick.

Nostell Miners Welfare booked their place in the FA Vase second qualifying round draw thanks to a 4-1 victory over AFC Liverpool.

On the scoresheet were Calum Ward (2), Richard Collier and Adam Hayton.

Ashley Flynn’s 80th-minute goal was enough to see Yorkshire Amateur through to the next round with a 1-0 win over Alnwick Town.

Garforth Town also progressed, 2-1 at Chester-Le-Street Town and they were joined by Liversedge who defeated Hallam 2-1 after extra-time.

Also through are Knaresborough Town who defeated Washington 2-1 and Selby Town who won 2-0 at Avro.

Harrogate Railway lost 4-0 at home to West Allotment Celtic.