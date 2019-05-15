Shock cup final defeat to lower-division West End knocks a little gloss off top-flight Crackenedge’s ‘double’

Have your say

WAKEFIELD League champions Crackenedge were denied a glorious treble as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Division One outfit West End Terriers in the final of the Jim Callaghan Cup.

Scott Lightowler’s goal proved in vain for the West Riding FA County Challenge Trophy runners-up and Wakefield League Cup winners as West End – seventh in Division One – caused a final-day shock.

The West Riding County Amateur League season was concluded as champions Golcar United were given an away walkover against runners-up Littletown.

In the Harrogate League, Bedale AFC Reserves sealed the Division One title with a 6-0 win at home to sixth-placed Bardsey Reserves, ensuring that Kirkstall Crusaders had to settle for second. That made the final-day clash between Bedale and fourth-placed visitors Harrogate Old Boys a dead rubber, a game Old Boys won 3-2.

Sixth-placed finishers Bramhope signed off with a 4-0 win at bottom-placed Burley Trojans in Division One.

Tom Lansdale’s double was supported by strikes from Dan Busby and Jackson Walker.

On the West Yorkshire League front, the final of the League Trophy between Hall Green United Reserves and Whitkirk Wanderers Reserves takes place tonight at the County HQ of Fleet Lane (kick-off 7.30pm).