Shepherds Arms race to Wakefield Sunday League top-flight season-long win record ... and a historic quadruple

Shepherds Arms have concluded their amazing season by making Wakefield Sunday League history with a 100 per cent record in all competitions as part of a perfect quadruple, writes LEE SOBOT.

Sunday’s final-day 4-2 win at runners-up Fryston AFC made it 16 wins out of 16 as part of their championship-winning season in the Wakefield Sunday League’s Premiership One.

Joe Walton has scored 58 goals for Shepherds Arms this season. PIC: John Clifton

Joe Walton bagged a 25-minute second-half hat-trick after Jake Irvine had netted with Walton finishing on 58 goals for the campaign.

Arms’ achievement surpasses that of previous league and cup masters who dominated the local football scene for over three decades in the shape of the Redoubt and King George.

No club in the history of the Wakefield Sunday League has gone through the whole season with a 100 per cent record in their top-tier league, adding the League Cup, Landlords’ Cup and, best of all, the West Riding FA County Sunday Cup in the same season.

In recording 31 consecutive victories, Arms have netted 170 goals and kept only six clean sheets.

Their motto of ‘goals win games’ saw four players hit double figures with Walton on 58, followed by James Eyles (39), Brandon Kane (25) and Jake Irvine (13).

Jamie Simpson’s double proved in vain for Fryston in Sunday’s season finale and they end up 13 points behind Arms.

The Premiership Two campaign is still to be concluded but Rocking Horse were already assured of the league title before Sunday’s 2-1 loss at second-placed Old Bank WMC. The title was secured with last Wednesday night’s 1-0 win at home to mid-table Kirklands.

Bottom club Wakefield Athletic ended their season with Sunday’s 6-3 loss at fourth-placed Wakefield Football Centre while second-bottom Pontefract Sport & Social won 3-2 at third-bottom FC Beechwood Sundays.

In the Wharfedale Triangle League, Premier Division champions Leeds City Rovers finished their season with a 100 per cent record with last Tuesday night’s 1-0 win at home to runners-up Horsforth Fairweather. Alhassane Keita bagged the only goal of the game in the third minute.

Third-placed finishers Rawdon were awarded a home walkover from their season finale against third-bottom Keighley Shamrocks to complete the Championship action.