Sheffield Wednesday’s Jordan Thorniley targets return against Leeds United as Luhukay rubbishes Gary Cahill links

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY defender Jordan Thorniley is back in the fray for Friday night’s Yorkshire derby with Leeds United after overcoming a calf issue.

The centre-half, who has impressed in the heart of defence this season and has earned praise from Owls head coach Jos Luhukay, missed last weekend’s win at Aston Villa after coming off in the second-half of the loss at Nottingham Forest three days earlier.

Sheffield Wednesady boss, Jos Luhukay. Picture: Steve Ellis

Meanwhile, injury-plagued striker Gary Hooper is to meet with medical staff for a ‘second opinion’ - with his return to the fray following his long-term stint on the sidelines set to be delayed further.

Luhukay, who revealed that Sam Hutchinson will also not be involved and must be patient in his recovery, said: “Thorniley has been training all week and is available. Hooper is not training fully with the team this week and is going for a ‘second opinion.’

READ MORE - Sheffield Wednesday news. features, match reports and analysis

“For the player, it is very frustrating and disappointing. He must live with that and only wait until he is 100 per cent to come back with the team training.”

It is absolutely not possible. I never heard that before. The future for Sheffield Wednesday must be players aged 19-23. Jos Luhukay on rumours of a move for Chelsea defender Gary Cahill

Meanwhile, Luhukay, who has rubbished talks of any transfer links with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, says that Fernando Forestieri - available following suspension - has trained positively during his absence from the first team and will be assessed after training today.

Luhukay said: “He has trained very well and is good shape and we hope he can make an impact before the next international break. He has a positive feeling.”

Scotching talk of a move for veteran Cahill, he added: “It is absolutely not possible. I never heard that before. The future for Sheffield Wednesday must be players aged 19-23.”