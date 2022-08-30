Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No less than SEVEN clubs are represented, with Rotherham United taking pride of place with three nominations. Two apiece for Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough.Here's our line-up in a 4-3-3 formation.Goalkeeper – Brad Collins (Barnsley): Beaten twice at former League One leaders Ipswich maybe, but also showed his quality to make some key saves at Portman Road to enable the Reds to claim an impressive draw.Defence – Grant Hall (Rotherham United): The biggest tribute to the Millers' loanee is that he looks as if he has been playing for Rotherham United for years already.

Richard Wood (Rotherham United): The Millers' magic man proved the difference with a brace against Birmingham City. to take his season's tally to three. The evergreen 37-year-old showed more desire than Blues defence when he attacked the ball and more hunger than the visitors' forward line in his defensive work. Brilliant performance, top professional.

Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough): Solid, commanding and unflappable on his Boro bow and helped set up the hosts' second goal as well against Swansea. Outstanding start.

Bobby Faulkner (Doncaster Rovers): The young lad from Norton, who only turned 18 recently, produced a top-class debut to help Rovers continue their fine start to the campaign at Northampton.Strong as an ox and ultra-committed as well.

Midfield – Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough): Showed what he brings to the party by finding the net and playing a part in Boro's opener. Recovered from illness, Crooks is an unquenchable character and a big player for the Teessiders in every way.

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday): Him again. A regular in our line-up last season and showed just why many observers see him as the best player in League One with a marvellous weekend performance.Ran the show against Forest Green. Different class.

Tino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town): Perhaps the biggest positive from a patchy start to the season so far for Huddersfield Town. Bagged two crackers against West Brom and when he is fully up to the speed, then Town have some player on their hands.

YOU'RE IN: Hull City's Oscar Estupinan battles for the ball against Coventry City's Ben Sheaf (left) at the MKM Stadium at the weekend. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Forwards - Oscar Esputinan (Hull City): The Colombian striker has taken to the Championship like a duck to water. Although fox in the box is probably the best animal analogy given his poacher's treble against Coventry.He has scored a hugely impressive seven goals since joining the club. Take a bow, son.

Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United): No stranger to our line-up already this term and while he did not score against Birmingham, he was full of mischief, trickery, pace and power - and won a penalty.If he is still a Millers player by the closure of the window, everyone will breathe a sigh of relief, not least Paul Warne.

Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday): Not far behind Bannan and also turned in an artful display against Forest Green. A player who is much better than League One at his best.

Manager/head coach: Paul Warne (Rotherham United).