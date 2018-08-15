Sheffield Wednesday latest: ‘There’s not many players like Glenn Loovens,’ says Owls coach

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Jos Luhukay has praised the leadership skills of former Owls captain Glenn Loovens, who faces a reunion with his former club at the Stadium of Light on Thursday night.

Sunderland defender Loovens, who joined the Wearsiders in the summer after moving from the Owls, is sure to be afforded a warm ovation from the visiting supporters, with his compatriot Luhukay healding his qualties both on and off the pitch during his time at Hillsborough.

Speaking ahead of the televised Carabao Cup tie, he said: “I had a fantastic relationship with Glenn in the five months that we worked together.

“He is a leader and in this time that we live in there aren’t as many players like him.

“Of course, Glenn has had a long career and he will be 35 (soon) but his nature and personality is he is not alone on the field a leader but he is also a leader outside.

“When we were in a hotel or camp, he was always a professional. One hundred per cent.

“And also why I have respect for Glenn is in the time he didn’t play play for us in the last two-and-a-half-months he was here, he was a full professional with his own performances.

“He trained an hour before and after training every day. He trained on free days so he was always trying to stay in good shape.

“It is why he maybe found a new challenge for himself to sign a contract for Sunderland.”

Luhukay says that Morgan Fox and Lucas Joao will not be involved at the Stadium of Light, but could be in contention for Sunday’s trip to Brentford.

The Dutchman, who revealed that he has not put a timescale on when injured trio Sam Winnall, Kieran Lee and Gary Hooper will return, said: “Tomorrow is too early for Morgan Fox. We must look at his recovery day to day.

“We will try to bring him back as fast as we can. Lucas Joao is the same as Morgan. They are both having very intensive treatment. We are hoping that in the next days Lucas can start back team training. We are hoping that Lucas and Morgan are an option for the game at Brentford on Sunday.

“The injuries aren’t too serious.”