Sheffield United and England stopper rejoins Guiseley on season-long loan

Young Sheffield United goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst has returned from international duty with England Under-19s in Germany to rejoin Guiseley AFC on a season-long loan.

Dewhurst became a big favourite with the Guiseley fans last season in a loan period which lasted from Christmas to the end of the season.

Guiseley' joint manager Russ O'Neill.

He will step out in a Guiseley shirt once again when the Lions entertain Hereford at Nethermoor on Saturday and the Blades goalkeeper is looking forward to it. He said: “I can’t wait to get playing at Guiseley again. I am excited to be coming back to Nethermoor to play and I am looking forward to training with the lads there and to play in front of the Guiseley supporters.

“Guiseley have had a good start to the season and it will be good to be battling at the top of the table for a play-off place rather than at the bottom end of the table where we were last season.”

Guiseley joint manager Russ O’Neill was happy to welcome the stopper back to Guiseley saying: “We are delighted to welcome Marcus back. We all saw the potential he has when he was with us last season. His loan was a positive all round, not only for us at Guiseley but for Marcus personally.

“His impressive performances helped him to earn a new long-term contract at Sheffield United and we are proud to have played our part in his development.”

Rob Dewhurst.

Dewhurst sees another loan spell at Guiseley helping to further his career. He said: “The England coaches are quite happy for me to play at National League North level with Guiseley. It progresses my game more to play men’s football than to play youth and Under-23 football.”

The 18 year-old, who started his career as a striker, has previously represented England at Under-17 and Under-18 levels but recently got his first call-up to the England Under-19 squad and played the second half in the 3-1 defeat of Greece at St George’s Park.

He then travelled to Germany for Monday’s game but was an unused substitute as England lost 1-0.

Dewhurst is the son of Burley-in-Wharfedale-raised Rob Dewhurst, who signed for Blackburn Rovers on leaving school. The centre-back later moved on to Hull City and settled in the Hull area where Marcus was raised.