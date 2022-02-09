The Australian made history this season by becoming the first overseas referee to officiate in the Premier League.

Gillett will officiate his fifth top flight match on Wednesday when Leeds take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

The 35-year-old has twice been the man in the middle for Leeds before, presiding over two Whites games in the 2019/2020 Championship-winning season, when they claimed 1-0 home victories over Barnsley and Reading, showing just one United player a yellow card on each occasion.

Gillett had a greater influence, though, when he was Video Assistant Referee during Leeds' 2-1 win over Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United last season.

Advancing on goal, Tyler Roberts was brought down by a heavy challenge from George Baldock in which both the Blades defender's feet left the floor.

It was the Sheffield United man who stayed down for treatment while referee Graham Scott chose not to produce any cards.

Premier League referee Jarred Gillett. Pic: Alex Morton.

Meanwhile, at Stockley Park, Gillett did not suggest that Scott should take a further look at the incident.

Both players opted to continue, but Baldock was later substituted for a suspected concussion.

An own goal from Phil Jagielka decided the game in Leeds' favour after Ben Osborn cancelled Jack Harrison's early opener.

After the game, former Premier League referee Mark Halsey told the YEP that he was surprised by the officials' determination not to take disciplinary action against Baldock.

George Baldock receives treatment during Sheffield United's 2-1 defeat to Leeds United. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

"It's subjective but I was surprised that no disciplinary action was taken at all, at least a yellow card for a reckless challenge," Halsey said.

"A tackle that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play."

In his maiden season as a Premier League referee, Gillett has handed out 17 yellow cards across four fixtures.

On Wednesday at Villa Park, Gillett will be assisted by Stuart Burt and Wade Smith, with Peter Bankes acting as fourth official. Michael Oliver will take charge of VAR, with Derek Eaton assisting.

George Baldock's challenge on Tyler Roberts. Pic: Laurence Griffiths