Leeds United were bitterly disappointed to miss out on promotion in the 2018/19 campaign, but they'll be back with a vengeance next season.

Here's how they've got on in their last ten games against each opponent in all competitions, ranked from worst to best. Three points for a win, one for a draw, none for a loss...

Won 1. Lost 5. Drawn 4 - 7 Points.

Won 2. Lost 6. Drawn 2 - 8 Points.

Won 3. Lost 7. Drawn 0. 9 Points.

Won 2. Lost 5. Drawn 3 - 9 Points.

Won 2. Lost 3. Drawn 5 - 11 Points

Won 2. Lost 3. Drawn 5 - 11 Points

Won 3. Lost 4. Drawn 3 - 12 Points

Win 3. Lost 4. Drawn 3 - 12 Points

Won 4. Lost 5. Drawn 1 - 13 Points