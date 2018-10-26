Premier League LIVE: Tottenham line up a replacement for Hugo Lloris | Real Madrid prepare £40m move for Spurs man | Man United star snubs new contract offer Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Tottenham line up a replacement for Hugo Lloris, while top clubs prepare to swoop for Man United star. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino YEP Jury: Stakes remain high despite Leeds United’s return to Championship’s summit League One and Two news transfer LIVE: Bradford City boss' honest assessment of season so far, Peterborough chairman reveals why Sheffield United failed in transfer bid