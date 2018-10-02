`

Premier League LIVE: Newcastle star calls for clear the air meeting, Pep Guardiola denies move for World Cup winner, Alexis Sanchez warned he may not play for Manchester United again, Liverpool target signs new deal with Lazio

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner. Mike Egerton/PA Wir
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner. Mike Egerton/PA Wir
0
Have your say

Jamie Carragher believes Jose Mourinho could be sacked soon, Pep Guardiola denies Kylian Mbappe move and Liverpool target signs new deal.

Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.